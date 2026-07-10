Telangana polls to be delayed due to delimitation: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 10, predicted that the next Assembly elections may not take place in 2028 as per schedule but in May-June 2029 following delimitation of constituencies.

The Congress would return to power by winning over 117 of the 182 Assembly constituencies post-delimitation, he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Khammam district where he released funds under the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ investment support scheme for farmers, he alleged that the NDA government at the Centre is making relentless efforts to get the delimitation bill (defeated in April) passed in the coming monsoon session of parliament.

“We are witnessing the political developments at the Centre. We saw (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and Amit Shah splitting Mamata Banerjee’s party, AAP and making other parties surrender. They are trying to get the bill passed to increase seats as they wished, either by threatening or making others surrender. They may win in this sin,” he said.

He forecast that the next Assembly elections in Telangana would not happen in December, 2028 as per schedule but in May-June, 2029.

He said the 119 Assembly seats in Telangana would rise to 182, while the number of Lok Sabha constituencies would increase to 26 from 17.

The Congress would form government in Telangana for the second time by winning over 117 Assembly seats. This is a oath taken in the name of famous Lord Ram temple in Bhadrachalam in Khammam district, he said.

Also Read Telangana Assembly polls likely with 2029 general elections: CM Revanth

He challenged BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to face the battle.

Reddy asserted that he and other Congress leaders would work for 18 hours a day to realise the goal.

He recalled that his prediction in July, 2023 that Congress would win 65 seats in the Assembly elections in December, 2023 had come true.

He said he would meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi later this month and assure them that Congress would win 20 Lok Sabha seats in the 2029 parliament elections to make Gandhi Prime Minister.

The chief minister also coined a slogan ‘Aur ek Baar – Congress Sarkar’ (Congress government, once again) at the rally.

Describing the family of KCR as ‘Kauravas’, he vowed that Congress workers would not rest until they “bury” the family from the political map of Telangana.

Launching a blistering attack on BRS, he dismissed the comments of BRS working president K T Rama Rao, citing a survey, that Congress is finished in the state.

He wondered how a survey can without knowing the election dates, the candidates, reservations and the poll issues can be conducted.

Claiming that BRS MLA T Harish Rao, a nephew of KCR, is holding secret parleys with BJP, he challenged the former to take a oath in the name of Lord Rama of Bhadrachalam that he would not join BJP.

He also referred to KCR’s daughter K Kavitha’s allegation that Rs 1,400 crore in the accounts of BRS was received as a quid pro quo from “Andhra contractors”.

Ridiculing Rama Rao’s comments, Reddy said how come the former assumed that people would vote for BRS?

Highlighting the Congress government’s welfare schemes, including free travel for women, distribution of fine variety rice through PDS, ‘Indiramma’ housing scheme, LPG cylinder for Rs 500 for poor, he said BRS would not retain security deposits in elections if the beneficiaries of welfare programmes voted for Congress.