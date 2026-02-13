Telangana Assembly polls likely with 2029 general elections: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday, February 12, indicated that the next Assembly elections in the State may be held alongside the nationwide simultaneous polls in 2029 instead of 2028.

Speaking during an informal media interaction in New Delhi, he said the Centre is expected to complete the Census by March 1, 2027, publish the data within 60 days, and then constitute a Delimitation Commission.

The process of constituency reorganisation, seat enhancement and implementation of women’s reservation could be concluded within a year, making the 2029 elections likely under a new framework.

Simultaneous polls would extend my tenure as CM: Revanth

CM Revanth Reddy said this would extend his tenure to five-and-a-half years, after which he is confident of another five-year term.

The chief minister questioned delays in investigations into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, asking Union Minister G Kishan Reddy or MoS Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar to clarify the status of a CBI probe.

He said the state had referred the Formula-E race case to the Enforcement Directorate and would soon seek a probe into power purchase agreements.

While the BJP accuses him of colluding with the BRS, and BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao (KTR) and T Harish Rao, accuse him of aligning with the BJP, he alleged that the BJP is politically engaging with both the BRS and the AIMIM.

On phone tapping, Kaleshwaram

On the phone-tapping case, he said the SIT has full autonomy and that bringing back accused Prabhakar Rao required Supreme Court intervention.

Addressing structural concerns in Kaleshwaram, he warned that impounding water without examining all pillars could risk the collapse of up to 33 pillars.

The National Dam Safety Authority has recommended a full inspection. He said the project involved Rs 1.02 lakh crore in loans, Rs 10,000 crore pending bills and may need another Rs 50,000–60,000 crore.

On Hyderabad Metro, FSL lab fire, Bharat Ratna for NTR, Harvard course

The state aims to complete the merger of Hyderabad Metro Rail by March 31, taking over Rs 13,000 crore debt and renegotiating Rs 6,000 crore capital costs to Rs2,000 crore.

He clarified that the forensic lab is not an evidence storage facility, supported a statue and a Bharat Ratna for NT Rama Rao, said his Harvard University training was self-funded, and insisted that both the Krishna and Godavari rivers must follow a uniform policy framework.