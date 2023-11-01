Telangana polls: We emit light, and AP is in darkness: CM KCR 

Hyderabad: Hitting out at Congress, which ruled AP before the formation of the state, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said, “United Andhra’s last chief minister, Kiran Kumar Reddy, used to say that there will be darkness if Telangana was formed. Now look how tables have turned. We are beaming light, and AP is in darkness,” he said.

People should look at the development works of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana and compare it to work done in Andhra Pradesh. “People of Khammam should look at the roads in Telangana. If it’s a double road, it’s Telangana. If it’s single, it’s Andhra Pradesh,” he said during ‘Praja Ashirvada Sabha‘ in Sathupalli, Khammam on Wednesday.

“Elections bring changes, but think before voting and consider the candidates. Don’t be influenced by others,” he said. He asked people to compare the achievements of Congress in 60 years to what BRS accomplished in 10 years.