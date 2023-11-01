‘Telangana CM KCR will contest from Kamareddy only if…’: KTR

"They can't do anything to obstruct KCR's political path in Kamareddy," said KTR on reports that state Congress chief Revanth Reddy would contest against KCR in Kamareddy.

Telangana Cong chief more dangerous than Dawood Ibrahim: KTR
BRS working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The working President of BRS, KT Rama Rao, said that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) would contest elections from the Kamareddy constituency, only if the current MLA, Gampa Govardhan, takes a step back.

Government whip and Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan had earlier urged KCR to contest from his constituency in the upcoming elections. “Retiring from an MLA post is not an easy decision, but I decided to work as an activist if KCR contests from my constituency,” he told Deccan Chronicle

Reacting to reports that Revanth Reddy might contest against KCR in the constituency, IT minister KTR said that the Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy’s actions would be inconsequential, “They can’t do anything to obstruct KCR’s political path in Kamareddy,” he said while speaking to BRS party leaders.

The Congress has so far released two lists of candidates for 100 of 119 constituencies in the state with Shabbir Ali being the only Congress party member to have applied for the Kamareddy seat. The party will reportedly release its final list by November 2.  

