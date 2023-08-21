Telangana polls: Will win Kamareddy with thumping majority, says Shabbir

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir said on Monday that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to contest from Kamareddy constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections would result in his most significant political defeat.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Shabbir Ali, said, “I was born and raised in Kamareddy. I’ve both experienced victory and defeat in the Kamareddy seat and have lived closely with the people. Kamareddy is not just my home; it is my heart and soul. The fear of defeat in Gajwel has driven KCR to Kamareddy. However, he will face the most significant defeat of his career.”

Shabbir Ali criticized CM KCR for his alleged lack of development initiatives in Kamareddy during his nine-year tenure. He stated that the incumbent MLA Gampa Govardhan’s performance had left the people disappointed, and they had already made up their minds to vote him out in the next elections.

However, KCR’s decision to contest from Kamareddy, he said, was an attempt to override public sentiment. He confidently stated that KCR would meet the same fate as Govardhan and lose the upcoming elections.

“KCR’s decision to contest from both Gajwel and Kamareddy suggests that he knew Gampa Govardhan wouldn’t be able to defeat me in the next elections. By choosing to run against me, KCR has not only targeted a ‘son of Kamareddy’ but has also demonstrated his animosity towards Muslim leadership,” he said.

The BRS president and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that he will be contesting from two constituencies in the upcoming Telangana polls including his present constituency Gajwel and Kamareddy.