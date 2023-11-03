Telangana polls: Wine shops, bars to stay shut from Nov 28 to 30

Hyderabad: Liquor outlets, including wine shops, bars, restaurants and pubs will be closed from November 28 to 30 in view of the Telangana Assembly elections.

They will be closed from 5 pm on November 28 to the end of polling on November 30. The establishments will also stay shut on the vote counting day, scheduled for December 3.

The Election Commission has directed the authorities to take appropriate measures and implement a complete prohibition on the sale of liquor and other substances within polling areas for 48 hours.

On November 3, the nomination filing process for the 119-member Assembly constituency began with the release of the Gazette notification.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30.