Telangana Pollution Control Board gets new Chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, September 7, appointed retired IRS officer Raja Sekhar Reddy Lakkadi as the as Chairman of the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB).

His term of appointment is three years. An order to this effect was issued by Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju.

The government has partially modified an order dated March 7, 2024, which mandates the Chief Secretary to serve as the Chairman. The government has exercised its powers conferred by subsections (1) and (2) of section 4, read with section 5 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, to bring about this amendment.

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Lakkadi’s appointment was made considering his special knowledge and practical experience in environmental protection, the GO mentions.