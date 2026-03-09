Telangana: Ponnam Prabhakar launches statewide cattle vaccination drive

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday, March 9, visited Nawabpet village in Chigurumamidi mandal as part of the state government’s Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika programme, urging residents to work together to develop it into a model village.

Alongside District Collector Chitra Mishra, the minister flagged off the statewide foot and mouth disease vaccination drive for cattle, telling farmers that keeping livestock healthy was not just a matter of animal welfare but critical to protecting the rural economy from the kind of seasonal losses that hit hardest during outbreak years.

He also inaugurated a protected water supply scheme for the village, announcing Rs 20 lakh for drinking water infrastructure repairs, and laid the foundation stone for a new veterinary sub-centre that will serve Nawabpet and several surrounding villages.

Prabhakar used the occasion to make a pitch for government schools as well, asking parents to enrol their children and improve attendance rather than stretching household budgets on private institutions. The Congress government remained committed to strengthening public education, he said.

Collector Mishra directed veterinary officials to ensure 100 per cent coverage under the FMD vaccination drive, asking them to make the process as accessible as possible for farmers across the mandal.