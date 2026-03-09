Telangana Chief Secy seeks digital dashboard to track investments, jobs

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Monday, March 9, reviewed the progress of key industrial infrastructure projects being executed by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) at the Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat, pushing officials to speed up work and set firm deadlines.

TGIIC Managing Director K Shashanka briefed the Chief Secretary on several major initiatives, including the proposed Industrial Smart City at Zaheerabad, the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park near Warangal, mega industrial hubs, pharma clusters and the Bharat Future City.

Rao directed officials to put together a digital dashboard that tracks in real time the investments coming in, projects being launched and jobs being created across these parks. The idea, officials said, is to bring some structure to monitoring what has so far been a scattered exercise.

On Zaheerabad, the Chief Secretary asked for a focused investor outreach plan, noting the smart city’s potential to become a significant economic hub for the region. For the textile park near Warangal, he said it was important as a source of employment for local youth and asked that infrastructure be ready on time so industries can move in without delay.

He also told officials to flag inter-departmental bottlenecks through a formal note, fix clear deadlines for work at each park and ensure land allotments are handled transparently.