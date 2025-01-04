Telangana: Ponnam Prabhakar ridicules Kavitha’s support to BCs

Hyderabad: Telangana Backward Classes Welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar criticized BRS MLC K Kavitha for her claims of supporting the backward classes (BCs), reminding her that her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), had previously expelled BC leader Eatala Rajender from the party after “he asserted a claim of ownership of the statehood movement and the party.”

Prabhakar questioned the sincerity of BRS’s commitment to BC welfare, suggesting that if the party was genuinely dedicated, KCR should allocate two of the three key positions—BRS president, leader of the opposition, and working president—to BC candidates, reserving only one for family members.

He pointed out that no BC leader has been appointed as deputy chief minister during BRS’s two terms in office.

Prabhakar’s remarks were a response to Kavitha’s call for 42% reservations for BCs in local bodies, where she accused both Congress and BJP of failing to support the community.

He highlighted that while Congress has a Reddy as chief minister and a BC as TPCC president, the previous BRS government had reduced BC reservations during panchayat elections and failed to release details from the Samagra Kutumba Survey that could have benefitted BCs.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy also weighed in, stating that Kavitha lacks the “moral authority” to protest for BC rights since BRS has never appointed a BC leader to significant party roles.

He contrasted this with Congress’s history of appointing BC leaders to prominent positions and suggested that Kavitha should protest in front of KCR’s farmhouse instead, criticizing KCR for “neglecting BC’s political empowerment.”