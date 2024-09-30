Telangana power demand soars in September due to changing weather

Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing a significant increase in electricity demand this September, reportedly due to high temperatures across the state. The changing weather conditions have brought power demand levels close to those typically seen during the peak summer months.

According to reports, on September 1, the state’s electricity demand was recorded at 7,401 MW, with a consumption of 158.276 million units (MU).

However, by mid-September, demand skyrocketed to 15,570 MW, pushing consumption up to 299.448 MU. Notably, the highest power demand ever recorded in the state was 15,623 MW on March 8 during peak summer, making this September’s demand, which has reached around 15,000 MW, particularly unusual.

In contrast, last year, power demand in September remained below 10,000 MW, with this year’s figures hovering between 12,000 and 13,000 MW.

Also Read Telangana: DISCOMs propose electricity tariff hike to address losses

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) reported an all-time high power demand of 9,910 MW on September 21, surpassing last year’s peak demand of 9,862 MW recorded on September 20.

This week’s average power demand stood at 9,317 MW, an increase from last year’s average of 9,138 MW. Additionally, average consumption rose to 190.29 million units, up from 182.11 million units during the same period last year in the SPDCL jurisdiction.

Officials note the rise in demand can be because of several factors, including extensive use of agricultural pump sets for ongoing cultivation and increased air conditioning usage as residents seek relief from the heat. The humid weather, coupled with a rise in industrial activity leading up to the festive season, has also contributed to the overall spike in power consumption.