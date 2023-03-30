Telangana: Power dept employees to strike from April 17

The emergency meeting landed a decision to go on strike from April 17 as negotiations between the management and TSPEJAC failed.

Hyderabad: Employees working in the electricity department have decided to go on strike from April 17 to press their demand for pay revision.

On Wednesday, the Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) and the management of power utilities tried to resolve the issue but failed.

After a massive dharna carried out at Vidyut Soudha on March 24 which saw the participation of around 30,000 employees, the management invited unions for another round of talks on various demands.

However, by the end of the meeting, the management stuck to their earlier decision of offering a six percent hike in the salaries of electricity employees.

The deadlock continued over the conversion of EPF to GPF facility for employees appointed between 1999 and 2004 and demands of artisans in the power utilities.

JAC leaders said that employees were disappointed over the stand of management on the pay revision commission, which has been pending since April 1 last year.

Finally, the emergency meeting landed a decision to go on strike from April 17 as negotiations between the management and TSPEJAC failed.

