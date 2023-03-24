Hyderabad: Khairatabad-Punjagutta road blocked as power staff protests for PRC

Hyderabad: Tensions erupted in the Khairtabad-Punjagutta area after the employees working in the Telangana Electricity Department hit the road demanding implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

The junction was completely blocked, bringing the traffic to halt after the employees carried out a massive dharna near Vidyut Soudha in Khairatabad demanding immediate resolution of the issues of artisan workers along with wage revision.

Employees of Electricity department took to streets demanding the implementation of PRC in #Hyderabad



Khairatabad-Panjagutta road blocked pic.twitter.com/vF2DxW2s5h — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 24, 2023

Demanding the announcement of pay revision due from April last year, the employees cried for ‘justice’.

Also Read Telangana: TSERC brings nine pointers to save electricity

However, police tried to calm the protestors in order to ease the traffic congestion in the area.

The power employee’s joint action committee had planned to make a grand success of the ‘Chalo Vidyut Soudha’ programme on Thursday. The protest was finalized after their meetings in Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam districts.

The union leaders have had many interactions with the chairman and managing directors of discoms.

However, in the absence of energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, the talks between the JAC and management remained inconclusive.