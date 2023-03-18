Telangana: TSERC brings nine pointers to save electricity

Hyderabad: With the arrival of summer, the chairman of the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) Sriranga Rao advised residents to use electricity with caution and take adequate measures to save.

Telangana’s power distribution companies (DISCOMs) have been purchasing energy at a higher price, which has caused a rise in the total cost of electricity for all users, said a press release on Saturday.

Many have expressed concern about increased tariffs thus affecting their daily finance and household, the press release said.

Also Read Centre refuses to buy rice from Telangana despite demand: Agri minister

The DISCOMs have been buying power at a higher price by paying Rs. 12 per unit during peak hours from a variety of sources, including thermal power plants, renewable energy sources, and power from neighbouring states. This has led to a rise in the cost of power, which is ultimately passed on to customers in the form of increased electricity bills at a time when they are already struggling to make ends meet.

Here are some tips to help:

Turn off lights and appliances.

Switch to energy-efficient light bulbs.

Use natural Light.

Use appliances efficiently

Insulate your home

Use a programmable thermostat.

Purchase of energy-efficient appliances.

Service and minimize the use of air conditioners

Plant trees

DISCOMs can save on power purchase procurement