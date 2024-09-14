Telangana: Prajavani postponed to September 20 due to Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has postponed Prajavani to September 20 since the Ganesh idol immersion will be held on September 17.

On Friday, September 13, a total of 576 grievance applications were submitted through the Prajavani programme. This weekly initiative, organized by the state government, allows citizens to voice their concerns and submit grievances directly to the authorities.

An official release stated that the applications received on Friday, September 13, addressed a wide range of issues related to multiple government departments.

The social welfare department received the highest number of complaints, with 214 applications, followed by the revenue department at 78, and the energy department had 56.

Both the minority welfare department and the panchayat raj and rural development department received 44 applications each. The remaining departments collectively accounted for 140 applications.