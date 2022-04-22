Telangana: Pregnant woman protests in front of boyfriend’s home

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman staged a silent protest in front of her lover’s home and tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticides. The police admitted her to Khammam Government hospital.

According to details, C H Deepti a Dalit girl of Bhadradri Charla was in love with BC community’s G Pawan Krishna, a resident of Kodad Cross Road. Deepti said that by promising marriage, Pawan Krishna established physical relations with her which lead to her pregnancy. But now Pawan is refusing to marry her which led to her silent protest in front of his home.

Deepti gave up her protest after the intervention of Pawan’s family members and local police. But seeing no progress in her case, she tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticides. However, the police took her to the hospital on time to save her life.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Deepti said that she was advised to undergo an abortion in the past against which she has protested in front of Charla police station. She is seeking justice and wants Pawan to marry her.