Telangana prepared to set up an aviation university: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday said that the state is on track to setup the aviation university.

KTR stressed the need to establish new avenues to match the growing demands in the field of Science and Technology. The minister stated that since its formation, Telangana has focused on enhancing the education standards to match the need of the students.

Comparing Telangana and the erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh, KTR said, “There were only five medical colleges. Now we will be establishing 33 medical colleges in all districts.”

The Sircilla MLA further said that the government plans to set up a bone nursing institute in each district.

The emphasis is on providing enhanced medical infrastructure across Telangana. While inaugurating the Government Junior College in Qutbullapur, KTR said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked officials to set up an aviation university in the state.

“Two new law colleges, 79-degree colleges were established while 1,052 junior colleges were upgraded,” added KTR.