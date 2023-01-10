Telangana preparing for 2.75 lakh crore pre-election budget

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is busy preparing a budget of Rs 2.75 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24. In the financial year 2022-23, the state had allegedly faced injustices in the release of funds by the central government. However, this time the Telangana government has planned a budget of 2.75 lakh crores by collecting resources on its own so that there is no hindrance in the welfare schemes.

In view of the assembly elections in December this year, this will be the pre-election budget of the KCR government.

According to the sources, the government will maintain the existing welfare schemes instead of introducing new schemes and special attention will be given to developmental works.

Despite the Centre’s alleged non-cooperation, KCR has directed officials not to compromise on welfare schemes. Implementation of the recently introduced Dalit Bandhu Scheme in each Assembly Constituency will be given importance in the budget.

It should be noted that in 2022-23, the government had presented a budget of 2.56 lakh crores in which the financial expenditure was 1.89 lakh crores. Despite non-payment of 56 thousand crores by the central government, the government did not reduce the budget for welfare schemes.

In November 2022-23, the total revenue of the state increased by 19%. This increase compared to last year was encouraging. According to finance department officials, the total revenue of the state till November 2022-23 stood at Rs 125,157 crore as compared to Rs 105,167 crore in November last year.

Finance Minister Harish Rao can present the interim budget in the Assembly as elections are scheduled in December this year. The sectors that will be prioritized in the budget include agriculture, health, education and welfare. Apart from Dalit Bandhu, ASRA pension, infrastructure projects will be given attention in the budget. The election budget of the government can be tax free.