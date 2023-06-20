Telangana preparing for delayed monsoon outcome, KCR emphasizes water conservation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao emphasized the importance of preparedness for the delayed onset of monsoon and directed key departments to develop contingency plans. The Meteorological Department has predicted below-normal rainfall until the first week of July, necessitating proactive measures to tackle the situation. The Chief Minister addressed a high-level meeting at the Secretariat to discuss monsoon preparedness, irrigation, and drinking water supply.

During the meeting, KCR assured full support to farmers in safeguarding their crops and stressed the need to prioritize drinking water requirements. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the supply of Mission Bhagiratha, a flagship water supply scheme. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to prepare an operational manual in advance for the scheduled works of pump houses under the Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Furthermore, he urged the irrigation department to ensure the timely release of water from major and minor irrigation projects, emphasizing the need to maintain adequate water storage levels. Considering the significant decrease in water levels at Ranganaik Sagar, he instructed the lifting of 3 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from the Mid Manair Dam to Ranganaik Sagar. Officials informed the Chief Minister that Nizamsagar currently holds 4.95 TMC of water, sufficient for irrigation purposes.

In addition, Chief Minister KCR directed officials to closely monitor the water level of Sri Ramsagar (Poonampad) project until August. If necessary, 30 to 35 TMC of water from the Kaleshwaram lift project should be pumped into Sri Ramsagar. The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the drinking water component works of the Palamur Nagaridi Lift Irrigation Scheme. He emphasized the need for water transfer from the Mid Manair Dam to the Gauravpalli reservoir through pumping if required.

The Chief Minister’s proactive approach and instructions aim to ensure the availability of irrigation water for agriculture and meet the drinking water needs of the people. By planning ahead and closely monitoring the water levels in various projects, the government aims to mitigate the impact of below-normal rainfall and provide necessary support to farmers and communities in the state.