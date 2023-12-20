Telangana: Prez Murmu visits Pochampally, interacts with weavers

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvnagiri district of Telangana and interacted with weavers.

The President visited the handloom and spinning unit as well as the theme pavilion at Pochampally and also witnessed the art of weaving. She also had an interaction with Ikat handloom weavers of Pochampally.

Telangana: President #DroupadiMurmu visits Bhudan Pochampally village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, interacts with weavers and assures them that efforts will be made to further developing Pochampally weaving. pic.twitter.com/h19dyvCDGM — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 20, 2023

One of the weavers requested the President for establishment of a yarn depot in Pochampally and the state government officials assured of looking into the request.

Pochampally was selected as one of the best tourism villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Pochampally is known for the exquisite sarees that are woven through a unique style called Ikat. This style, Pochampally Ikat, received a Geographical Indicator (GI Status) in 2004. The President arrived in Hyderabad on Monday as part of the annual southern sojourn.