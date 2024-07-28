Telangana: Principal suspended for negligence after student’s death

Collector B Satya Prasad, who ordered an inquiry into the incident, visited the school on Saturday, July 27, and confirmed the principal's negligence

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th July 2024 6:12 pm IST
Rajasthan: Dalit teacher suspended for refusing to garland Goddess Saraswati
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The principal of Telangana Residential School and Junior College (boys) Peddapur, Metpalli mandal of Jagital district, was suspended on charges of negligence following the death of a 13-year-old boy

Collector B Satya Prasad, who ordered an inquiry into the incident, visited the school on Saturday, July 27, and confirmed the principal’s negligence. Consequently, the collector suspended Principal K Vidhyasagar.

According to reports, 13-year-old Rajarapu Ganaditya, an 8th grade student, suffered seizures in the early hours of Friday, July 26 and died on the way to the hospital. The victim’s parents allege that the school management, instead of immediately taking him to the hospital, contacted them to come to the hostel and take him themselves.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Student of state-run residential school dies due to ill-health

Based on victim’s father’s complaint, Police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th July 2024 6:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button