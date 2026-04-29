Telangana Prisons Dept offers training in correctional leadership

Hyderabad: Outgoing Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy inaugurated a training programme for prison officials from Delhi in Chanchalguda on Wednesday, April 29.

The nine-month comprehensive induction training programme will train prison officials in correctional leadership and administration. The program will be provided in phases, starting from Wednesday, at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA), the Telangana Prisons Department said.

A total of 381 personnel from Delhi Prisons will take part in a phased manner, with the first phase consisting of 62 trainees, including 61 personnel from the Delhi Prisons Department.

From Telangana, one Warden, 18 Assistant Superintendents (15 men and three women), 43 Matrons/Women Warders, and one Male Warder will take part.

One Male Warder from Andaman & Nicobar Islands is expected to join during the course, further strengthening the spirit of inter-regional collaboration.

The training programme has been meticulously designed to build professional competence, discipline, and a humane outlook among the trainees.

What does the programme offer

It includes Indoor Training (Theoretical Foundation), Prison Administration Rules, Criminology, Victimology and Penology, Psychology, Sociology and Social Work, Criminal Laws, Constitutional Values and Human Rights, and Technology in Prison Administration.

Outdoor Training (Physical and Mental Conditioning), which includes physical training, parade as per Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) standards, and yoga and meditation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Soumya Mishra, Director General of Prisons Department, stressed the importance of institutional training and inter-state cooperation in strengthening correctional systems.

She acknowledged that the Director General of Prisons, Delhi, has reposed strong trust in SICA’s training capabilities by deputing such a large number of personnel for induction training. “This collaboration reflects confidence in SICA’s standards of excellence and commitment to capacity building,” she noted.