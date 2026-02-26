Telangana private schools: Recognition to be cancelled for violating fee norms

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
Hyderabad: Amid growing complaints of unregulated fee hikes by private schools in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to cancel the recognition of institutions if found charging fees beyond the prescribed norms.

    At a review meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday, February 26, Revanth, who is also the Education Minister, directed officials to create an online mechanism enabling parents to submit grievances or suggestions on this matter.

    Last month, the Telangana Education Commission proposed a Bill to regulate fees in the private education sector, covering both schools and colleges. The Commission recommended the constitution of an exclusive regulatory body for the purpose. Earlier this week, the Telangana Education Policy was submitted to the Chief Minister.

