Telangana: Probe into tiger’s death intensifies, poisoning suspected

Hyderabad: The Telangana forest department are probing into the case of the suspected killing of a male tiger aged about 5-6 years in Kagaznagar range on Sunday. The carcass of the tiger was found on Sunday at a spot approximately 8 km from Kagaznagar.

The site was inspected by PCCF (HoFF) RM Dobriyal, PCCF (CWLW) MC Pargain and a team appointed by NTCA with forest department staff including veterinary surgeons.

Officials said the tiger was found to be dead near the local stream and a loosened snare around the neck was also found. The team, during initial investigations and observations, found this to be a suspected case of poisoning.

“Samples are being sent to forensics labs for further investigation. The carcass of the tiger was disposed of as per NTCA norms and the cattle found at a nearby location suspected to be used for poisoning has also been disposed of,” said the forest officials.

The whole procedure was carried out as per NTCA guidelines. Further efforts are intensified by local staff to apprehend the culprit. Further FIR is also being lodged in the local police station.