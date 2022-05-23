Telangana: Prof Kodandaram-led TJS to decide future course of action

Hyderabad: After a rather unfavourable debut in the 2018 state Assembly polls, the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), led by (ex-Osmania University) Prof. M. Kodandaram, will conduct a meeting here at its office on Tuesday to decide its future course of action. The party has been laying low after its poll debacle in the 2018 state and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the TJS is now going to regroup with its leaders, many of whom are known activists from Telangana. A senior party official said that in Monday’s meeting, members will meet and decide how to take things forward, given the fact that it is politically weak at present.

In the 2018 state elections, Congress, TJS, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) formed an alliance to take on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). The TDP and CPI then settled for 13 and 3 seats out of the total 119. However, the TJS received a jolt when the Congress refused to give it more seats and members from both parties filed contested on about a dozen seats in spite of the alliance.

As many expected, the alliance did not work out well, and the ruling TRS retained power in a thumping majority by winning 88 Assembly seats. Days later, 12 Congress MLAs and both the TDP MLAS as well defected to the TRS eventually.

Many had expected the TJS to given the TRS a tough fight in some of the seats at least, given that Prof. Kodandaram had led the Telangana statehood movement alongside KCR from 2009 to 2014. The TJS president was then leading the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), an umbrella organisations of all pro-Telangana outfits, including political bodies.

After the 2014 polls however, Prof. Kodandaram and KCR had a fallout due to differences that developed over various issues and the former, as chairman of the TJAC, began attacking the TRS. Demanding accountability, Prof. Kodandaram held a series of protests, which included a massive public meeting against the TRS government, with unemployed youth in December 2017.

However, the TJS failed to have an impact politically in the 2018 state elections, and the party felt betrayed by the Congress, which failed to accommodate its leaders for seat-sharing. The party will now have to rethink its strategy, especially for its survival. The TJAC has also been more or less inactive ever since Prof. Kodandaram joined politics.