Telangana proposes 3-year jail, fine for fatal fire safety violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has proposed stricter punishment for negligence that causes loss of life in fire accidents.

Under the revised draft amendments to the Telangana Fire Services Act, 1999, a negligent act resulting in a death could attract up to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Jail, fines

The draft proposes a six-month jail term and a Rs 1 lakh fine if an offence puts a person’s life or personal safety at risk.

A similar punishment has been proposed for anyone who removes, tampers with or breaks the seal of electrical equipment.

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The government has also proposed penalties for building owners, occupiers and residential welfare associations that fail to follow required fire safety measures.

DG Fire Services may get more powers

Under the proposed amendments, both building owners and occupiers would be responsible for providing and properly maintaining fire safety arrangements.

Currently, municipal authorities can declare a building unsafe. The proposed amendment will give similar power to the Director-General of Fire Services.

The draft further proposes punishment for qualified fire and life safety auditors if they are found to have issued a false report for a building where a fire occurs.

Fire Prevention and Life Safety Fund

The government has proposed creating a Fire Prevention and Life Safety Fund under the control of the DG Fire Services.

Fees, penalties and other amounts collected under the proposed system would be credited to this fund. The government has also proposed introducing a fire tax from citizens on the lines of property tax collected by civic bodies.

Three categories of buildings proposed

The draft amendments divide buildings into three categories for licensing and fire risk purposes.

Category A buildings would require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Services Department, while Category B buildings would require a fire safety certificate.

On the other hand, Category C buildings would be allowed to submit a self-certification.