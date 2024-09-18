Telangana: Protests held at Singareni Medical College against sexual harassment incidents

Hyderabad: Activists of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and civil society organisations protested in front of Singareni Government Medical College in Ramagundam town of Peddapalli district on Wednesday, demanding the suspension of the college principal for being negligent towards repeated incidents of sexual harassment against female contract workers.

They also alleged that jobs in the college were being “sold for bribes”.

Speaking with media outside the main gate of the medical college, M Dinesh, CPI leader alleged that the principal has failed to provide security to the female workers who came from other areas to work.

“With great efforts we were able to achieve this medical college for our district. We want the police to take cognisance of the incidents of sexual harassment in this institution immediately and bring each one of them responsible for those heinous acts to book,” he demanded. The district medical and health officer has sought an immediate response from the principal, and legal action against him if found to have perpetrated any wrongdoing.