Telangana: Public inquiry into Kaleshwaram project to begin on Feb 24

Hyderabad: Justice PC Ghosh led commission, investigating the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which includes the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages, is set to commence a multi-phase public inquiry starting February 24. This inquiry aims to address irregularities associated with the construction of these crucial infrastructures.

The commission has already investigated several individuals and recorded testimonies last month.

Justice Ghosh is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on February 23 after a visit to Kolkata on January 28.

Reports suggest that this phase of the inquiry may involve key figures from the previous BRS-led government, including IAS officers and former engineers.

In addition, the government has decided to extend the commission’s deadline until the end of April, as it was initially set to conclude this month.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) is anticipated to submit its final report on the construction deficiencies of the barrages during this inquiry.

The commission had previously requested the NDSA to expedite this report, which has already been presented to the Ministry of Jal Shakti by the NDSA.

This inquiry comes amid ongoing concerns regarding the integrity and safety of the Kaleshwaram project, which is touted as one of the largest multi-stage lift irrigation projects in the world.