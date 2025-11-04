Telangana: Pvt colleges continue shutdown over pending fee reimbursement dues

Hyderabad: The Federation of Private Higher Education Institutions in Telangana has announced that its indefinite shutdown will continue until the state government releases at least 50 percent of the pending fee reimbursement dues amounting to Rs 5,000 crore.

The Federation’s Executive Committee met following the launch of the Telangana wide shutdown of private degree and engineering colleges on Monday, November 3.

Colleges to boycott exams starting Nov 4: Pvt colleges body

Addressing the media after the meeting, Federation chairman N Ramesh, along with vice president Aljapur Srinivas and treasurer Kodali Krishnarao, declared that colleges would also boycott examinations starting Tuesday, November 4.

Ramesh demanded a vigilance inquiry into reports that some colleges had received partial payments, questioning how selective disbursement occurred.

Mass meeting in Hyderabad

He announced plans to hold a major meeting in Hyderabad on November 8 with the participation of around 30,000 staff members from private colleges to intensify their movement.

Srinivas expressed anguish that the prolonged delay in fee reimbursement had forced many institutions into financial strain, leaving staff salaries unpaid.

He warned that qualified lecturers were leaving the state due to the uncertainty and alleged that the government was systematically weakening the fee reimbursement scheme meant to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Federation leaders Sunil Kumar, Ramdas, and Jayapal Reddy also took part in the meeting.