Telangana pvt school body seeks annual 10 pc tuition fee hike

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) has appealed to the state government to allow private schools to increase tuition fees by up to 10 percent annually.

In a memorandum submitted to ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday, May 14, TRSMA leaders-including state president Yadagiri, general secretary Ramanarao, and treasurer Jayasimha Goud-outlined their concerns and requests regarding the proposed regulations on private school fees.

TRSMA emphasised that rising operational costs and inflation are making it increasingly difficult for private schools to maintain quality education without regular fee revisions.

Annual 10 pc fee hike

They requested that the government permit an annual tuition fee hike of up to 10 per cent without requiring prior approval from regulatory authorities.

The association also urged the government to establish clear timelines for the District Fee Regulatory Authorities (DFROs) to process and approve fee proposals, arguing that bureaucratic delays could disrupt school functioning.

Another point raised by TRSMA was the impracticality of mandating every private school, including small institutions, to maintain a dedicated website.

They argued that such a requirement would place an unnecessary financial and administrative burden on schools with limited resources.

On RTE Act implementation

Addressing the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, TRSMA reiterated that private schools are required to reserve 25 percent of their seats for children from economically weaker sections.

The association suggested that the government should directly reimburse the educational expenses to these students, allowing them the freedom to choose any school and ensuring that the intended benefits reach the children directly.

The TRSMA’s appeal comes at a time when the Telangana government is considering new legislation to regulate private school fees and increase transparency in the education sector.

While the government aims to protect parents from excessive fee hikes, private school managements are seeking greater flexibility to manage their finances and sustain quality education.