HC questions maintainability of PIL against pvt colleges holding classes in summer vacation

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, May 14, questioned the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against private colleges conducting classes during the summer vacation.

The bench, comprising Justice Pulla Karthik and Justice Nandikonda Nursing Rao, asked the petitioner how he was personally affected by the conduct of classes and why not a single college allegedly holding such classes was named as a respondent in the petition.

PIL seeks action against pvt colleges

The PIL, filed by advocate B Kranti Kumar, sought directions to the government to take action against private colleges holding classes-both in-person and online-in violation of the academic calendar announced by the Telangana Intermediate Board.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the rights of students were being violated and urged the court to intervene and issue interim orders to halt the classes.

However, the bench pointedly asked whether any affected students had filed affidavits and observed that, without such affidavits from those directly impacted, the petition would not be maintainable.

The court further stated that it could not issue interim orders without first hearing the government’s position and understanding what action, if any, had already been taken in response to the petitioner’s representation.

The government’s special counsel, Rahul Reddy, informed the court that regular classes were not currently being held in colleges, though some institutions were conducting training classes. He assured the bench that a detailed counter would be filed with all relevant information.

Bench declines to pass any interim orders

Allowing time for the government to respond, the bench declined to pass any interim orders and adjourned the hearing to June 10.