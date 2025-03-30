Telangana pvt school body seeks consultations over fee regulation Bill

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) has formally appealed to chief minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the recently proposed Telangana Private Schools and Junior Colleges Fee Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Draft Bill, 2025.

The association, representing unaided private schools, is advocating for broader consultations to establish a fair and sustainable fee regulation system.

Support transparent fee regulation: TRSMA

TRSMA supports the principle of transparent fee regulation but warns that the current draft could adversely affect school operations.

The bill stipulates that fees must be determined by the parent-teacher association (PTA) and approved by the regulatory commission, with adjustments tied to the consumer price index (CPI) every two years.

Schools are concerned that this lack of financial autonomy may lead to instability and potential closures.

Moreover, TRSMA criticizes the bill for enforcing a uniform fee structure that does not account for differences in infrastructure, board affiliations, and operational costs.

“This could impose additional financial burdens on schools. The draft also includes severe penalties, such as fines up to Rs 10 lakh and the possibility of withdrawal of recognition, fostering an environment of fear and potentially deterring private investment in education,” the TRSMA added.

The requirement for 100 percent fee collection through banks is viewed as impractical, especially in rural areas.

Engage with all stakeholders: TRSMA

In light of these concerns, TRSMA urges the government to engage with all stakeholders before finalizing the bill.

The association emphasizes the necessity for a balanced policy that protects student interests while ensuring the sustainability of private educational institutions.