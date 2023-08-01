Telangana: Rachakonda police book stalker under PD Act

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police arrested and booked a 20-year-old boy under the stringent Preventive Detention (PD) Act on Tuesday, August 1, for repeatedly stalking female students and sending them obscene messages on social media.

The accused was identified as Choppara Laxmi Ganesh, a resident of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a police statement, Ganesh who studied up to Intermediate in the Guntur district started collecting contact numbers of female students studying in Engineering College, Aushapur, Ghatkesar.

It was alleged that Ganesh used to send abusive messages to his targets. He would create different WhatsApp groups with different names like ‘Hacking Scam’, ‘Enter the Dragon’, ‘Teja Rowdy’, and ‘King is Back’, where he was posting obscene pictures and words.

Police said, the accused also was threatening the girls with dire consequences.

“The accused is a habitual offender, he is already involved in three cases under the Molestation and IT Act at Ghatkesar police station. For these cases, he was detained and sent to judicial custody in 2023,” police Commissioner DS Chauhan stated.

He is currently lodged in Central Prison, Cherlapally.