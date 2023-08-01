Telangana: Rachakonda police book stalker under PD Act

Police said, the accused also was threatening the girls with dire consequences to unblock his number and chat with him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st August 2023 8:17 pm IST
The accused was identified as Choppara Laxmi Ganesh, a resident of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police arrested and booked a 20-year-old boy under the stringent Preventive Detention (PD) Act on Tuesday, August 1, for repeatedly stalking female students and sending them obscene messages on social media.

BookMyMBBS

The accused was identified as Choppara Laxmi Ganesh, a resident of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a police statement, Ganesh who studied up to Intermediate in the Guntur district started collecting contact numbers of female students studying in Engineering College, Aushapur, Ghatkesar.

MS Education Academy

It was alleged that Ganesh used to send abusive messages to his targets. He would create different WhatsApp groups with different names like ‘Hacking Scam’, ‘Enter the Dragon’, ‘Teja Rowdy’, and ‘King is Back’, where he was posting obscene pictures and words.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 42.96 lakhs seized at RGIA

Police said, the accused also was threatening the girls with dire consequences.

“The accused is a habitual offender, he is already involved in three cases under the Molestation and IT Act at Ghatkesar police station. For these cases, he was detained and sent to judicial custody in 2023,” police Commissioner DS Chauhan stated.

He is currently lodged in Central Prison, Cherlapally.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st August 2023 8:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button