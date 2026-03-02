Telangana: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Vikarabad for Congress meet

Gandhi is also scheduled to attend the concluding meeting of Vikarabad Distric Congress Committee Presidents' training classes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 1:42 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Vikarabad for a Congress meeting with local leaders.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy arrive in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Monday, March 2, to attend the joint meeting of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Pradesh Congress Comittee Political Affairs Committees at Sap Arts and Science College, Vikarabad.

Gandhi was accompanied by Congress General Secretary KC Venu Gopal and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In Vikarabad, the three leaders were received by TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila.

