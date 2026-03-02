Telangana: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Vikarabad for Congress meet

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Monday, March 2, to attend the joint meeting of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Pradesh Congress Comittee Political Affairs Committees at Sap Arts and Science College, Vikarabad.

Gandhi was accompanied by Congress General Secretary KC Venu Gopal and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In Vikarabad, the three leaders were received by TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila.

Gandhi is also scheduled to attend the concluding meeting of Vikarabad Distric Congress Committee Presidents’ training classes.