Telangana: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribals on his Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hyderabad: Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made it snappy with a group of tribal artists during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district.

Wearing a horned tribal headgear, the party MP joined the tribals in performing the traditional dance much to the excitement of party leaders and other participants in the yatra.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Our tribals are the repositories of our timeless cultures & diversity. Enjoyed matching steps with the Kommu Koya tribal dancers. Their art expresses their values, which we must learn from and preserve.”

Enjoyed matching steps with the Kommu Koya tribal dancers. Their art expresses their values, which we must learn from and preserve. pic.twitter.com/CT9AykvyEY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2022

On the fourth day of its journey in Telangana, the walk started from Dharampur and entered Mahbubnagar town. Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome from a group of tribals with a display of traditional arts.

Hundreds of party cadres enthusiastically walked along with the leader. He stopped en route to meet a group of students learning karate and also watched performances by the children and their instructor.

Leaders and workers of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) Telangana unit also met the Congress leader to brief him on the problems faced by the students in the state. Members of Osmania University Ph.D. Scholars Association also called on him to address their problems.

The yatra halted at Enukonda for a mid-day break. Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi interacted with representatives of various educational institutions, eminent academicians, and student leaders.

Issues like education policy and fee reimbursement and problems faced by students of residential schools and frequent incidents of food poisoning, lack of infrastructure in universities were also to be addressed.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana on October 23 from Karnataka.

Following a three-day break for Diwali and the swearing-in of new Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, it resumed on October 26.

The yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with a one-day break on November 4. Party leaders said that Rahul Gandhi will walk 20-25 km daily covering 375 km in 19 Assembly and seven parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.