‘MLAs poaching drama to weaken Telangana Congress’, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief, Revanth Reddy reacted to the TRS MLAs poaching case on Saturday and alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are trying to decrease the Congress party’s reach in the upcoming by-poll.

He further alleged that KCR and Amit Shah are jointly trying to weaken the Congress party.

A case of criminal conspiracy and prevention of corruption was registered by the Moinabad police on October 27, following which the Cyberabad police registered a case on the complaint of the TRS MLA Rohit Reddy, who claimed that the three accused Ramachandra Bharati, Nandakumar, and Simhayaji Nandu came to the farmhouse as part of the deal and ‘pressured’ them to join the BJP.

He was reportedly offered 100 crores to join the party. Police seized an amount of 15 crores from the farmhouse.

Revanth questioned about the money that was recovered. He further stated that BJP and TRS are playing dramas after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra started in Telangana.

He alleged that the BJP has spread the word that the state government was plotting to kill Raghunandan Rao during the Dubbaka by-poll and added that Eatala won the Huzurabad elections with sympathy.

He further questioned the cases filed against Raghunandan Rao and land encroachment allegations on Eatala.