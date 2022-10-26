Telangana: Cops take persons linked to BJP into custody, cash seized

Hyderabad: Large quantities of cash was seized by the Cyberabad police from a farm house located at Aziznagar, Moinabad on Wednesday evening. Four persons all linked to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were taken into custody by the police.

Acting on information, the Cyberabad police raided a farm house at Aziznagar and found four persons holding discussion. Rumours are that the money was meant to “buy” TRS MLA and topple the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

“On information from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA’s, we raided a farm house and found cash at the place. Ramchandra Bharathi – priest at Faridabad and native of Delhi, Simhayaji – of Peethadipathi of Srimanatha Raju from Tirupathi, Nanda Kumar a BJP leader were holding some discussions here,” said Cyberabad Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra.

He further said the TRS MLA’s alleged that the four persons were calling them and luring them with big posts in the party, huge cash offers and big contracts if they switch their party.

The Cyberabad Commissioner inspected the farm house where the raid took place. Replying to a question about the four members luring the TRS MLA’s to switch their loyalties by offering huge amounts and contracts to them.

“Investigation is going on, soon we will give more details. All angles are being probed. Legal action will be initiated,” said the Commissioner.

Though the police were yet to reveal the amount seized from the trio, initial reports suggested Rs.15 crore, with the final deal allegedly being Rs 100 crore for the four legislators. Nanda Kumar is said to have coordinated the entire operation and brought the other two to Hyderabad. A car and several bags of cash have been seized by the police.

The TRS and BJP party are having a close contest for the Munugudu assembly constituency. TRS and BJP party noted leaders switched sides in recent times. The by-poll of Munugudu was necessitated after the TRS MLA Komatireddy Raja Gopal switched his loyalties to BJP.