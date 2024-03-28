Telangana: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally in Tukkuguda on Apr 6

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a public meeting here on April 6, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday.

Reddy, who is also the PCC president, was addressing a gathering of Congress activists of his Kodangal Assembly constituency.

He said the rally on April 6 would be held at Tukkuguda on Hyderabad outskirts where the party had announced its six polls ‘guarantees’ for the Assembly elections held in November last year.

“At 5 PM on 6th (April) at Tukkuguda… how Sonia Gandhi ji had then announced our six ‘guarantees’, Rahul Gandhi ji is coming on 6th to Tukkuguda to announce five ‘guarantees’ at the national level. At least, 25,000 people should come from Kodangal to that meeting,” he said.

Reddy said his effort is to make Kodangal role mode for other constituencies in terms of development.

A cement factory would also be set up soon in the constituency, he said.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats and the state goes to polls on May 13.