Telangana: Raid uncovers stock of cardiac stimulant misused by bodybuilders

Hyderabad: Officials from the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Ranga Reddy Zone, in collaboration with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), carried out a joint operation and conducted a raid on Saturday at an unlicensed premise located in Manikonda Jagir, Ranga Reddy District, owned by Bariga Akash.

During the raid, officials detected and seized stocks of a cardiac stimulant drug, Mephentermine Sulphate Injection, which was illegally stocked and sold to gym-goers for abuse in bodybuilding. These injections were allegedly being supplied for abuse by Bariga Akash.

Mephentermine Sulphate Injection is a cardiac stimulant primarily used to normalize decreased blood pressure (hypotension) that may arise from administering anesthesia during spinal procedures in surgery. It is employed to elevate blood pressure in cases of hypotensive (low blood pressure) states. This medication induces the increased release of noradrenaline, thereby enhancing cardiac output. By augmenting the heart’s pumping capacity and constricting blood vessels, it rapidly raises blood pressure.

“It is crucial to note that only a doctor should determine the appropriate dose and duration of this medicine for each individual,” said V. B. Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA.

However, Mephentermine Sulphate Injection, with its cardiac stimulatory action, is being misused to enhance endurance in bodybuilders. Certain gyms are illegally selling Mephentermine Injections to gym-goers, who misuse them to improve physical performance in competitive sports or bodybuilding.

Abuse of Mephentermine Sulphate Injections can result in various adverse effects, including psychosis, cardiovascular disorders, and the development of tolerance and dependence over time, an official informed.

During the raid, officers seized stocks of 14 vials of TERMIVA Injections and 4 vials of TERMIN Injections (Mephentermine Sulphate Injections IP 30 mg/ml) from the possession of Bariga Akash.