Telangana rains: 11 districts on high alert, CS holds meeting

Hyderabad: The district collectors of 11 districts in Telangana have been asked to be on alert as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in these districts on Tuesday, September 3.

Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with the collectors and superintendents of police of the 11 districts of Adilabad, Jagityala, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Medak, Medchal Malkajigiri, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapelli, Sangareddy, Siddipet districts, where the IMD issued warnings of heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

The Telangana chief secretary asked the collectors of these districts to make an advance plan and take precautions to avoid any loss of property or life. As there has been downpour for the last four to five days, the situation is likely to be severe due to the heavy rains, she said.

Santhi Kumari also asked officials to take strong measures in coordination with the police and other departments to mitigate losses due to floods. The Telangana chief secretary asked the district collectors to decide on declaring a holiday for educational institutions depending upon the rain situation.

She reviewed the situation arising after opening the gates of Swarna and Kadem projects in Nirmal district and asked the collector to shift people of low lying areas to protected areas.

The chief secretary informed that a 31-member NDRF team along with four boats is being sent to Nirmal district due to the floods. At present, 20,000 cusecs of water is being released from the SRSP project. If this quantity of water increases, precautionary measures should be taken in the catchment areas today.

She asked the district collectors to coordinate with the Maharashtra authorities to know the quantity of water coming from the catchment area of Maharashtra from time to time and take appropriate precautions.

Santhi Kumari said that joint teams should be formed with the officials of the concerned line departments at the culverts and rivulets and keep vigilance. Collectors were also asked to contact them for any assistance from Hyderabad.

The Telangana chief secretary said steps should be taken to monitor the control rooms set up in the district collectorates work 24/7.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender said that the SPs have been ordered to work in coordination with the District Collectors in the districts where heavy rain is predicted till tomorrow. He said that cranes should also be kept ready for use in emergency situations.