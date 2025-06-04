Telangana rains: CM Revanth asks officials to be on high alert

Hyderabad: With the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting above-normal rainfall this monsoon season, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert and ensure robust preparations across Hyderabad and the state.

Emergency teams and infrastructure readiness

During a review meeting at his Jubilee Hills residence on Tuesday, June 3, the chief minister emphasised that monsoon emergency teams must be available 24/7.

He instructed officials to expedite the construction of water harvesting wells at 141 locations prone to waterlogging. Additionally, he ordered the installation of pumps to remove rainwater from these wells efficiently.

Command and control system for flood monitoring

CM Revanth Reddy called for the establishment of a dedicated system at the Command and Control Centre to monitor the impact of rains and potential flooding in real time.

He stressed the importance of seamless coordination between the police, traffic, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB/HyDRA), and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to prevent issues such as traffic congestion and public inconvenience during heavy downpours.

Completion of key works and preemptive planning

He urged officials to swiftly complete desilting works in city drains and identify vulnerable areas to implement preventive measures.

Special attention was directed towards the core urban region within the Outer Ring Road, with instructions to focus on the maintenance of lakes, drains, and road infrastructure.

The chief minister also suggested considering a special policy for the development and expansion of roads, lakes, and drains in this urban core.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao, CMO officials Seshadri and Manik Raj, GHMC Commissioner Karnan, HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath, HMDA officials, and other senior department heads.

Heavy rains and government response

Recent days have seen intense rainfall across Hyderabad, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and significant traffic disruptions.

The state government has already issued a rain alert, with the IMD warning of further heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms in several districts, including Hyderabad.

All departments, including disaster response teams, have been instructed to coordinate closely and implement advanced safety measures to minimise public inconvenience and ensure swift response to emergencies.