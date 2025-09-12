Telangana rains: Collectorate building partially collapses in Adilabad.

Hyderabad: Heavy rains led to the collapse of one portion of the Adilabad Collectorate building late Thursday evening, September 11. Two slabs gave way, causing the verandah and the upper floor above it to come crashing down.

The heritage structure, built in 1941 with lime, mortar, and brick materials, had become weakened after days of intense rainfall. The lower supporting pillars reportedly crumbled under pressure, bringing down the upper slabs.

20 people were sitting on verandah during incident

At the time of the incident, about 20 people, including candidates waiting for Village Administrative Officer posting orders, were sitting on the verandah of the upper floor. As they heard the slabs crack and rumble, most ran out in panic, managing to escape unharmed. Some employees also fled to safety.

Simultaneously, a review meeting was underway in the conference hall located behind the building, led by district In-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao. Collector Rajarshi Shah, along with several officials and staff members, attended the session.

Power supply disrupted

Following the collapse, the power supply was disrupted, plunging parts of the premises into darkness. Relief spread among those present when it was confirmed that no injuries occurred.

Collector Rajarshi Shah immediately informed Minister Jupally about the collapse.

Later, MP Godam Nagesh and MLA Payal Shankar inspected the damaged site.

Alarmingly, the collapsed section stood adjacent to offices of the collector, revenue divisional officer, and district supply officer, while the ground floor housed the Information department, Treasury Office, Adilabad Urban tahsildar office, Land Survey department, and a State Bank branch.