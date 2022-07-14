Telangana rains: Govt assures full support to flood-affected districts

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference on Thursday to review the flood situation in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, and Peddapally districts in the state.

During the conference with several district collectors, the superintendent of police officers, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar ordered an additional contingent plan to step up relief and rescue measures on a war footing.

The chief secretary said that with Godavari river in spate and water levels at Bhadrachalam expected to reach more than 70 feet, he directed all collectors to use JCBs, generators, sandbags, and other materials to avoid loss of lives.

He assured all possible support will be provided from the state headquarters to the flood-affected districts.

Director general of police (DGP) Mahender Reddy said additional forces along with equipment like boats, life jackets, etc are being sent to the flood-affected districts.