Telangana rains: IMD issues yellow alert, floods in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Telangana is likey to receive moderate to heavy rain with thundershowers on Sunday. Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to 18 districts of the state.

The 18 districts are Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagar Kurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, M Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, and Hyderabad.

What is a Yellow Warning?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), colour codes are used in weather warnings for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected. The colour yellow is used to alert citizens of severely bad weather and a possible escalation in the coming days. It is used to indicate the potential impact of the upcoming weather event.

Districts receiving the highest rainfall in last 24 hours in Telangana

On Saturday night, several Telangana districts got heavy to very heavy rainfall. Rainfall of up to 117 mm was recorded in districts like Nalgonda, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Khammam. The maximum rainfall of 145.8 mm was recorded in Yerkaram, Suryapet.

Following heavy rain since last night, Suryapet‘s Sri Ram Nagar, Manasa Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, Krishna Colony, VRDR Srinivas Colony, Gopalapuram, and R K Gardens colony have been inundated.

The Nala at S V College in Suryapet burst when the Chowdari Cheruvu, an irrigation tank, overflowed, resulting in floodwater inundating the RK Gardens colony.

Residents in the low-lying areas of Sri Ram Nagar, Manasa Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, and Krishna Colony faced inconvenience by the flooding.

Meanwhile, near Jammigadda in the town, a swollen Nala was almost running over a bridge.

Flood like situation in Suryapet, minister reviews the district

The energy minister G Jagadish Reddy has directed officials to begin rescue efforts in Suryapet’s low-lying areas, which have been inundated by floodwaters as a result of heavy rain.

Over the phone, the minister discussed the matter with district collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and Suryapet municipal commissioner Ramanjaneyulu and instructed them to put all department staff on high alert.

He also urged residents of the community to remain vigilant in light of the circumstances. He also instructed TRS cadres to assist residents of Suryapet’s flooded colonies.

Weather forecast for tomorrow

From tomorrow, January 17 (Monday), the weather in the state will mainly remain dry. Minimum temperatures in Telangana are expected to be in the range of 17 degrees Celcius to 20 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 27 degrees Celcius to 30 degrees Celcius.

Hyderabad rain forecast

Hyderabad saw heavy rain on Saturday night as a result of the western disturbance. The maximum rainfall was 116.8 mm in the region surrounding the Kapra GHMC office, followed by 113.8 mm in Nacharam.

Uppal, Saroornagar, Malkajgiri, Saidabad, and Moula Ali were among the places that received up to 100 mm of rainfall.

Nighttime temperature in Hyderabad

The city’s nighttime temperatures have also plummeted as a result of the heavy rain. Serilingampally reported the lowest minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius, in the wee hours of Sunday, which is at least two degrees Celsius below usual.

Heavy rainfall today in Hyderabad city

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society‘s (TSDPD) forecast, heavy rain is expected in most areas of the city on Sunday.

On Monday, moderate rains will fall in the central and eastern portions of the city, including Alwal, Begumpet, Amberpet, Hayathnagar, Kukatpally, and Falaknuma.

The minimum temperature in Hyderabad

Minimum temperatures in Hyderabad city are expected to be in the range of 18 degrees Celcius to 20 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperatures may be in the range of 28 degrees Celcius to 30 degrees Celcius.