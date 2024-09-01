Telangana rains: NAREDCO asks builders to keep workers safe

Hyderabad: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) on Sunday, September 1, asked its members to ensure safety of construction workers amid rains in Telangana.

The advisory comes after the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MA & UD) asked NAREDCO to ensure the safety of the construction workers.

Heavy rains in Hyderabad and Telangana have increased the likelihood of structural risks, including wall collapses, soil erosion, and landslides. As a precaution, workers should be moved away from retaining walls and the edges of excavated areas, it said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Couple dies by suicide after killing children at Jeedimetla

“Additionally, NAREDCO Telangana emphasises the need for builders to ensure that workers are provided with adequate shelter and essential supplies, such as food, during this period of disruption. Addressing the builders, NAREDCO said, “The safety of construction workers is of utmost importance, and any incidents or injuries that occur will be taken seriously, with strict action being initiated by the responsible departments,” said the NAREDCO in a press release.

The builders were further urged to review and enforce these preventative measures to ensure that all sites are secure. NAREDCO President Vijaya Sai Meka, said, “The safety of our workers is our top priority. We strongly encourage all members to adhere to these guidelines and take prompt action to prevent any potential accidents or incidents during this challenging weather.”