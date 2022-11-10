Telangana: Raj Bhavan allots time to Edu min on Friday morning

Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan staff on Thursday allotted time to state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy after she sought the Governor’s time to discuss the Telangana Common Recruitment Board Bill 2022.

Sabitha Reddy will be meeting Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Friday morning, according to the allotted time.

Reddy and Tamilisai will discuss the Telangana Common Recruitment Board Bill 2022 which has been pending with the Governor for quite some time after she raised doubts regarding it.

The Bill, along with seven others was passed by the state Assembly on September 12-13. The Common Recruitment Board Bill proposes to oversee the appointments of non-teaching posts in selected universities. The appointments will be made according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Till now, 17 public universities have been selected under this Bill.

Osmania, Kakatiya, Palamuru, Satavahana, Mahatma Gandhi, Telangana; Telangana Mahila, Potti Sriramulu Telugu, Satavahana, Professor Jayasankar Agriculture, Dr B R Ambedkar Open, P V Narsimha Rao Veterinary, Konda Laxman Bapuji Horticulture, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts will come under the Bill.

According to officials at the educational department, the Bill is still pending at the Governor’s office for her approval. The Governor has expressed her doubts about the legal implications if the bill is passed. She had also written a letter to the UGC to seek their opinion on the issue.

The delay in passing the bill has caused unrest among the students.