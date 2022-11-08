Telangana: Tamilisai writes letter to Govt on Universities’ Common Recruitment Bill

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday wrote a letter to the State government, asking Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to come to Raj Bhavan and to discuss about the Telangana Universities’ Common Recruitment Bill.

The Governor has also written a similar letter to the University Grants Commission for taking the opinion.

A total of seven bills, including Telangana Universities’ Common Recruitment Bill, passed by the Telangana Assembly in September, have been pending with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for some time.

She has asked the State government whether it would face any legal problems if the bill is passed. The Governor also reportedly has sought a legal opinion in this regard.

Soundararajan asked the State government to send the Education Minister to Raj Bhavan for discussing the bill thoroughly.