Telangana ranks 2nd in telecom connectivity in country: Chief secy

Hyderabad: A state-level broadband committee meeting was convened at the Secretariat on Tuesday, April 2, relating to the expansion and creation of new telecom infrastructure in the state. The meeting was chaired by by chief secretary Shanthi Kumari.

The chief secretary, lauding the state’s progress in telecom, said, “With a density of 108.19 percent, Telangana ranks second in the country.”

“Telangana is leading other states in many telecom indicators, such as tower density and mobile connectivity, with 97.4 percent of villages covered with mobile connectivity. The number of mobile connections is 4.14 crores as against the population of 3.5 crores. There has been a quantum jump in the growth of telecom towers, with a total of 1448 towers being added in the current financial year,” she noted.

Also Read Telangana CS orders surveillance at Hyderabad airports in view of polls

Kumari directed the officials of the Municipal, Panchayat Raj, Electricity, and Forest departments to designate a nodal officer in their respective departments for effective coordination in resolving the issues faced by the telecom service providers and the department of telecom.

Additionally, the meeting also discussed the utilisation of the designated App by all the departments for sharing information relating to digging.

The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary ITE&C Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, Principal Secretary PR&RD Sandeeep Kumar Sultania, Special Secretary MA&UD Sonibala Devi, Director DOT Suresh Reddy, JMD Transco Sandeep Kumar Jha, Special Secretary Investment Promotion Vishnu Varadhan Reddy, and other officials.