Telangana ranks 3rd in list of Indian states based on employment

Telangana's employment rank was 16 in 2019, which improved to third in 2022.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 1:51 pm IST
Pakistani Senate passes resolution to equip women with digital skills
Photo: Headway/Unsplash

Hyderabad: The International Labour Organization (ILO) has released the India Employment Report 2024, which ranked Indian states based on employment conditions.

According to the report, in 2022, Telangana ranked third, just behind Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Telangana’s rank improved from 16 to 3

Among the Indian states, Telangana’s employment rank was 16 in 2019, which improved to third in 2022.

MS Education Academy

The following are the rankings of Telangana since 2005.

State2005201220192022
Telangana54163
Source: ILO
Also Read
Hyderabad’s temperatures may cross 41 degrees Celsius today – These areas sizzle

List of top 10 Indian states based on employment

Based on the employment condition index by the ILO, here is the list of the top 10 states.

  1. Delhi
  2. Himachal Pradesh
  3. Telangana
  4. Uttarakhand
  5. Gujarat
  6. Kerala
  7. Tamil Nadu
  8. Jammu & Kashmir
  9. Rajasthan
  10. Maharashtra

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 1:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button