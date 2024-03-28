Telangana ranks 3rd in list of Indian states based on employment

Hyderabad: The International Labour Organization (ILO) has released the India Employment Report 2024, which ranked Indian states based on employment conditions.

According to the report, in 2022, Telangana ranked third, just behind Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Telangana’s rank improved from 16 to 3

Among the Indian states, Telangana’s employment rank was 16 in 2019, which improved to third in 2022.

The following are the rankings of Telangana since 2005.

State 2005 2012 2019 2022 Telangana 5 4 16 3 Source: ILO

List of top 10 Indian states based on employment

Based on the employment condition index by the ILO, here is the list of the top 10 states.