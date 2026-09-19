Telangana ready to help reach Viksit Bharat goal, says Dy CM

New Delhi: Telangana is ready to play a key role in achieving the Viksit Bharat-2047 goal, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Saturday, September 19.

He was addressing the conference on ‘Mobilising Financial Resources for India’s Journey Towards Viksit Bharat’ in New Delhi, led by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers of various states, senior officials of the Union and state finance departments, and economic experts participated in the conference. From Telangana, the Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Dr. Gaurav Uppal, Secretary, Finance and Planning Department.

He said that the goal of building Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved by the Centre or the states independently. Telangana was participating in the discussion not merely to seek funds, but with a clear development plan, a defined strategy for mobilising financial resources, and a long-term vision, he said.

Target of USD 3 trillion economy

The Deputy Chief Minister said Telangana was ready for the next phase of growth with strong economic foundations. He stated that the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reached Rs 17.82 lakh crore in 2025–26, registering 10.7 per cent growth at current prices. At constant prices, real GSDP growth was estimated at 8.5 per cent.

At the current growth trajectory, Telangana’s economy is estimated to reach USD 1.21 trillion by 2047, he said. However, the state government has set a much more ambitious target of transforming Telangana into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

For that, Telangana needs to change the way infrastructure is financed, Bhatti Vikramarka said. He stressed the need to gradually move away from excessive dependence on government borrowing to finance roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Development through CURE–PURE–RARE

Development should not be confined to a single city, said the Deputy Chief Minister. With this objective, Telangana has developed a distinctive development model based on three interconnected economic regions — CURE, PURE and RARE.

The CURE (Core Urban Region), centred around Greater Hyderabad, is being developed as a hub for high-end services, artificial intelligence, global capability centres, fintech, life sciences and knowledge-based industries, he said.

The PURE (Peri-Urban Region) along major transportation corridors will be developed as a hub for industrial and manufacturing activities, he said.

Through RARE (Rural Agricultural and Resource Economy), the state aims to provide a new impetus to the rural economy. Digital technology in agriculture, expansion of food-processing clusters and development of cold-chain infrastructure will connect rural producers with domestic and international markets that offer higher-value opportunities, he said.